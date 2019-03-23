House search nets multiple pills, marijuana in Magoffin County

Police executing a search warrant at a home in Salyersville came back with hundreds of pills and marijuana.

Officers say the searched a home Friday night in the Dixie area of Salyersville.

Over a dozen different pill bottles containing several pills each can be seen in a post to the Salyersville Police Department’s Facebook page, along with a large bag of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Police did not reveal if any arrests were made, or if there were any suspects.

They are asking the Salyersville community for feedback, however, if residents feel they are living in a heavy drug-trafficking area.

