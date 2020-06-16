Advertisement

House subpoenas Justice Dept lawyers over politicization

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)
In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP) (GIM)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed two Justice Department lawyers to testify before the Judiciary Committee about the politicization of the agency in the Trump administration, the committee’s chairman said Tuesday.

The subpoenas set up a potential showdown between Congress and Attorney General William Barr about whether the prosecutors would be allowed to appear before the committee and what they would be permitted to discuss.

The subpoenas were announced Tuesday for Aaron Zelinsky, a career Justice Department prosecutor who worked on cases as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, including the case against Trump ally Roger Stone, and John Elias, a career official in the department's antitrust division.

Zelinsky was one of the four lawyers who prosecuted Stone and quit the case after the Justice Department overruled them and said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for the president’s longtime ally and confidant. He currently works in the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

"The Attorney General — who cites his busy schedule as a basis for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee but has made time for multiple television interviews — may have abdicated his responsibility to Congress, but the brave men and women of our civil service have not," the committee's chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Nadler said the committee wants to hear from prosecutors and former department officials who "will speak to the lasting damage the President and the Attorney General have inflicted on the Department of Justice." He said in a statement that Zelinsky could shed additional light on the circumstances surrounding the Stone case and Elias can speak about "improperly motivated activity" in the antitrust division.

Whether or not line prosecutors can testify about internal department matters without permission remains the subject of legal dispute, though other Trump administration officials who have been subpoenaed by Congress and want to comply with the demands have done so. Barr told the AP last year that the Justice Department would seek to block any attempt by Congress to subpoena members of the special counsel’s team.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the subpoenas.

A former official — Donald Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and is a frequent critic of Barr — is also scheduled to appear before the committee at the June 24 hearing.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

He was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted on charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Before his Feb. 20 sentencing, the Justice Department leadership backed away from its initial recommendation just hours after Trump tweeted his displeasure at the recommendation of up to nine years in prison, saying it had been too harsh. Trump’s tweeting led to a brief flare-up between him and Barr.

Stone was sentenced to serve more than three years in prison plus two years’ probation and a $20,000 fine. He’s scheduled to report to prison by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Showers and storms come at us from reverse.

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boys Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marina Villeneuve
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

State

Congressman Andy Barr releases statement on death of his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Carol Barr unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday.