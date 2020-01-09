House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran

House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

It might be only a symbolic gesture by Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized Trump for not consulting with leaders of both parties when he decided to order a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader.

Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to approve the measure even if House Republicans fall short in their effort to oppose it.

The measure is a special type of resolution that doesn’t get the president’s signature, and the two parties disagree over whether it would have the force of law even if it does pass Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scheduled the vote after Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. Her announcement came shortly after Democrats left a briefing on Iran with administration officials that they criticized as vague. Some Republicans also criticized the briefing.

The U.S. and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war Wednesday, as Trump indicated he would not respond militarily after no one was harmed in Iran’s missile strike. Iran appeared to have calibrated its attack to avoid stoking further U.S. retaliation, giving some early warning to its Iraqi allies to avoid casualties.

The country told the United Nations it took “a measured and proportionate military response” to the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and “does not seek escalation or war.”

Trump authorized the Jan. 2 targeted killing of Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq. He contends his decision saved American lives but has offered few details of the threat that prompted the decision.

Democrats say that by not disclosing those details, Trump is asking the American public to trust the very intelligence reports he has often disparaged. Pelosi says Soleimani’s killing was “provocative and disproportionate."

Iran stated after Soleimani’s death it will no longer honor any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord Trump withdrew from in May 2018.

Trump says the U.S. will place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes its behavior.”

