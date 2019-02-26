House votes to block President Trump's emergency declaration

The House has voted to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration, a measure intended get him billions of extra dollars to build his border wall.

Democrats pushed the measure through the chamber by 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining them.

Passage by the GOP-led Senate seems possible next month. At least four Republican senators may back the Democrats' resolution.

Trump has formally issued his veto threat. Congress seems unlikely to amass the two-thirds majorities needed to override the veto, which would be his first. The battle makes GOP lawmakers choose between backing Trump and defending Congress' control over spending.

Trump says there's a border crisis and he needs more than the $1.4 billion Congress provided for barrier construction. Democrats say there's no crisis and Trump is trying to work around Congress.