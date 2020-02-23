Hovland edges Teater to win Puerto Rico Open

Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.

Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268.

Teater closed with a 69 in the tournament played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Mexico. Hovland earned $540,000, a full tour exemption through the 2021-22 season and spots in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship.