Hovland edges Teater to win Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) - Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.

Hovland overcame a muddy triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late surge at windy Coco Beach. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268.

Teater closed with a 69 in the tournament played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Mexico. Hovland earned $540,000, a full tour exemption through the 2021-22 season and spots in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship.

 
