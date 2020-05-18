How COVID-19 is impacting Lexington's homeless population

The novel coronavirus continues to impact us all, putting many at risk of contracting the disease, including Kentucky's homeless population.

"I think people are a little scared," Brooke Raby, Hope Center. "They do want to shelter in place and in a place that makes them the most comfortable."

Raby says that the Hope Center didn't see a spike in people seeking shelter during the COVID-19 outbreak, but that didn't stop the center from taking actions to make sure everyone who needs a bed can have a bed.

"The 180 people that usually sleep in the shelter, they're being spread out amongst three different places; you have about 30 at the Beck Center, you have 28 in the sleeping trailers, and then I think we have about 80 or so in the shelter," Raby said. "That allows us to sleep everybody 10 feet apart in the Beck Center, and in the shelter and in the sleeping trailers because we're not actually filling those to capacity. We're only filling those to where there is an acceptable distance."

And that level of social distancing is paying off.

"We're really really excited that we haven't had anyone test positive which you know among that many people, that's a really big deal," Raby said.

Raby tells us they will not turn anyone who needs a place away and have overflow shelter incase the demand does spike.

[Click here to find out how you can help]

Raby says, thanks to generous partners, the shelter has plenty of PPE for workers and clients, but they are seeking other donations.