How Central Kentucky plans to celebrate Dr. King

Groups across Central Kentucky are hosting events to honor the accomplishments, legacy, and sacrifices of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is a look at what events are planned for today.

Lexington





Unity Breakfast

This event kicks off celebrations in Lexington. The annual event's theme for 2020 is "Strengthened Through Diversity." It starts at 6:30 a.m. at Central Bank Center.

Freedom March

The Freedom March starts at 10 a.m. downtown. Organizers have asked anyone who wants to participate to arrive about an hour early to line up near Central Bank Center on West Main Street.

Commemorative Holiday Program

After the Freedom March, the Commemorative Holiday Program begins at 11:00 a.m. Speakers, including Rev. Delman Coates, and a musical guest DONNIE will appear as part of the program.

Kentucky Theater Movie Showing The Kentucky Theater will show Green Book at 2:30 p.m. The movie is about a black pianist touring the Deep South in 1962.



Winchester





Better Together Unity March The Winchester Unity Committee will host a march starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants will gather at the Clark County Courthouse and march to St. Agatha School, where a breakfast and commemorative program will begin.



Somerset





Dr. Martin Luther King March

Somerset's march begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Pulaski County Library. Marchers will travel to Davis Chapel Ame Church then back to Maple Baptist Church.

Celebration of Dr. King's Life The City of Somerset Facebook page says a celebratio of Dr. King's life and legacy will start at 2 p.m. at Maple Baptist Church.



Georgetown





MLK March

Georgetown's march begins at 4 p.m. on College Street. Marchers will follow a route to Military Street, then Main Street, Broadway, and finally College again.

Commemorative Program A program to honor Dr. King begins at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church.



Richmond





NAACP MLK March The Richmond Register reports the Richmond NAACP chapter will host a march starting at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate should congregate by 4:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Francis Street.



Morehead

