How Kentucky and its neighbors are moving ahead with re-opening

Restaurants in Kentucky are allowed to re-open on Friday with limited capacity, two days after retail stores were able to open their doors again to in-person traffic. Also on Friday, the state's travel ban will be lifted and groups of 10 people or fewer will be allowed to gather. It is all part of Gov. Andy Beshear's Healthy at Work re-opening plan.

State leaders have said all along that re-opening the economy is a fluid situation, with the virus dictating when things are allowed to restart. Around the region, more things are re-opening - including some earlier than expected and originally planned - as experts say the situation begins to improve.

In Tennessee, the state is lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail starting Friday. Large attractions will also be allowed to re-open. Six counties will be able to follow their own re-opening plans. Knoxville plans to begin its Stage 2 reopening next week.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine cut short some of the state's mandatory restrictions, including the state's "Stay at Home" order and two-week self-quarantine for travelers. Social distancing rules, including a ban on most mass gatherings, remain in place. Thursday was the first day restaurants could re-open dining areas.

Indiana is moving to its Stage 3 of re-opening on Friday. That means social gatherings can go from 25 up to 100 people, restaurants continue to operate at 50 percent capacity, retail can increase capacity to 75 percent, and movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity.