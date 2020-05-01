How Kentucky compares to Tennessee, Ohio when it comes to reopening

The nation continues to move towards reopening

Some states, including Kentucky, are easing restrictions, while others are extending stay-at-home orders.

Here’s how Kentucky compares to two bordering states, Ohio and Tennessee.

Tennessee has already lifted some of its restrictions. People are starting to dine in restaurants there, and more businesses are now open.

Ohio, on the other hand, just tightened their restrictions. Their stay-at-home order has been extended through the end of May, although there are some exceptions for businesses.

Kentucky lands in the middle ground, comparatively. The state is gradually lifting some restrictions this month.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state remain the lowest when compared to Tennessee and Ohio.

Tennessee decided to lift restrictions earlier, in part because their testing capacity was much higher than Kentucky’s.

Now, Kentucky is improving on testing, with more than 54,000 Kentuckians having been tested for COVID-19. Kentucky’s curve for new cases is also leveling out, with fluctuations of about 100 week-to-week.

That’s one reason why state leaders are gradually beginning to reopen businesses in Kentucky.

