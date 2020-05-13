Lexington restaurants prepare to reopen on May 22; state releases guidelines

In a little more than a week, restaurants in Kentucky will begin reopening to in-person dining. But, they’ll only be able to have a third of their capacity inside the building.

The owner of Columbia’s Steakhouse says they hope the changes they’ve already made will help make up that missing revenue.

"We are hoping the to-goes and carry-out and pick up has been strong. We’ve done really well with that so I’m hoping that will continue," said Greg Penn at Columbia's Steakhouse.

The city of Lexington has started a new subcommittee, made up of government officials, and restaurant owners, to discuss the best practices as business begin to pick back up.

Chef Ouita Michel is part of that group and says they were already on high alert because of the hepatitis outbreak from a few years ago, but now they have to take extra steps to keep employees safe.

"It’s always been the other way making sure we are really keeping our sanitation practices state of the art so all the food we are preparing is safe for consumption. Now we also have to worry about keeping our staff safe," said Michel.

One step the group mentioned was allowing restaurants more leeway when it comes to seating customers outside. They mentioned cities like Louisville and Tampa, where parking lots, sidewalks, and even streets have become dining options because outside seating is only limited by social distancing.

"It’s a great way to build community and it’s also a great way to support the smaller restaurants."

Penn says it’s a change he would support.

"I would like to do that, if I have to, if we’re that busy," Penn said.

Staff at the mayor's office said city attorneys are looking at their options when it comes to outside dining. They’ll be turning in a plan to the governor’s office by Monday.

"We have to have clear transparent methods of operation, with the health department, so that folks feel comfortable and confident that these measures are being taken for their health and safety. Not just as guests, but also our employees or they’re not gonna come back to work."

The governor’s office has just released its guidelines for restaurants that are reopening. You can see the list by clicking here.