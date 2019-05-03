How a 200-year-old house birthed horseracing in the Bluegrass

Life back in the fall of 1788 was tough. If you wanted something, you had to kill it, make it or grow it, and in Kentucky frontiersmen and women wanted entertainment.

Cue: the William Whitley house.

Believe it or not, one of Kentucky’s oldest homes also served as one of the first backdrops for one of its most popular traditions – horseracing.

Colonel William Whitley built the house more than 200 years ago, in what is now Lincoln County, for defense purposes. It was one of the first brick houses built in the Commonwealth.

Whitley began racing horses across the road from the house in the fall of 1788, according to Martha Francis, a historic interpreter at the Whitley House. Back then it was about fun and possibly even making some money.

"I’m sure there was some wagering that went on, men who wanted bragging rights,” said Francis.

At the time horse racing was big for the British, but Whitley put his own spin on the tradition.

"Because of his great disdain for the British, he raced his horses on clay instead of turf,” Francis said. “And he ran counterclockwise instead of clockwise."

Since then, every oval race track in the United States, from those used for car racing to track and field events, are all run counterclockwise, a tradition with its roots planted at the Whitley House in Lincoln County.

Back in Whitley’s days horseracing started early in the morning with an elaborate breakfast. Spectators gathered on sportsman hill.

"And they became very popular, in fact they were so popular the Lincoln County court ordered a road built from the courthouse in town,” said Francis.

Racing continued all the way to the Civil War, years after Whitley died in the war of 1812, and it’s grown and changed into a big part of the local, state and national history.

Lincoln County was recently given ownership of the Whitley house, and officials say they are in talks with Keeneland Race Track and Churchill Downs representatives about how they can further enhance their horseracing history.

