How a Jessamine County cattle farmer is dealing with the drought

The heat and drought conditions have led to hard times for cattle farmers across the state.

For Jessamine County cattle farmer Tim White and his approximate 450 head of cattle, the issues first started with our unseasonably wet conditions through the first half of the year.

"Where it rained every day we had a lot of volume of hay, but the quality was not there because we couldn't get the hay made at the correct time of maturity," White said.

Now, we've done a complete 180 with abnormally dry and even drought conditions, meaning nearly all cattle farmers are having to supplement their herds with extra feed, which normally doesn't happen until November.

"We're now starting to have to supplement feed, hay, to our cows and some of us are going to have to start supplementing some protein and some energy because of nothing being in this grass," White said.

And as if things couldn't get any worse, White tells WKYT that he knows other cattle farmers that are starting to have creeks and ponds dry out because of our continued drought conditions.

"People that have wells and springs, a lot of those haven't been dry in years are already dry this year," White said. "So, we're moving around trying to find other options to water the cattle."

Now all farmers can do is wait for our next substantial rainfall to come, which is hopefully sooner than later.

"If we could get that in the next two to three weeks, we're fortunate in Kentucky, we have fescue," White said. "Fescue is a cool season grass, but we have to have cool nights, warm days, and some moisture."

White added that due to the very wet to very dry turnover in our weather, he will likely have to reseed parts of his pastures next spring.