How do Kentucky's COVID-19 numbers compare to its neighbors?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says the state total now stands at 480.

So, with this latest order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, how does Kentucky's approach compare to other states?

Kentucky's approach looks pretty good. We are the bold, red line on this graph.

We've got Kentucky's case count measured out here, as well as numbers from our neighbors, all seven other states. We are looking at the latest numbers of confirmed cases here.

The one sky-rocketing to the top is Illinois. There are more than 5,000 cases there.

Tennessee is part of the middle clump, right in line with Indiana and Ohio. Tennessee has more than 1,800 cases. Davidson county alone, the county Nashville is in, has almost as many confirmed cases as the entire state of Kentucky.

The state right below us is West Virginia. They were last in the US with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and the state's numbers remain low.