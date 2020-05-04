How do you properly wear a mask?

Like it or not wearing a mask in public Is the norm. But are you wearing it properly?

It sounds like an easy thing to do but the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there’s more to it than covering your face.

Kacy Allen-Bryant with the health department says you want to make sure that you have it all the way over your nose tightly vest and then there is a minimal gap between your cheek and the mask.

"Remember we’re talking about respiratory droplets, you do not want them to be able to expel from your nose or your mouth or entered for your nose or your mouth," Allen-Bryant said. "So, you want to make sure that you have it all the way over your nose tightly.

So, for those of you at home that don’t have a surgical mask at home, that’s okay, there are many other types of materials that you can use many other types of objects around your house that you can also use. One is a self-made mask out of a bandanna.

Governor Beshear has announced that everyone In the commonwealth going out in public must wear a mask in starting on May 11.