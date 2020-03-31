How does Gov. Beshear's travel restriction order affect people on the border?

In his daily address to the commonwealth Monday, Governor Beshear told people who travel unnecessarily out of the state that they'll have to quarantine for two weeks after they return to Kentucky.

Williamsburg in Whitley County is a community right on the edge of two states. A lot of people work in Williamsburg but live in Tennessee or vice versa.

Now, local leaders are trying to figure out how to keep an eye on who’s going where since Governor Beshear asked Kentuckians not to cross state lines.

It’s an order he gave without much specification in how to regulate this.

With COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and Tennessee, the last thing anyone wants is for more cases to spread especially because of people who may be traveling.

Many people in Whitley County work as nurses and paramedics in Tennessee.

And grocery stores are some of the closest for those living just across the state line in Tennessee.

Those examples are among the exceptions for people crossing state lines.

The problem is, how do local leaders know who is crossing just because, and how do they put a stop to it?

“Are you going to send your officers down to the Tennessee border and say 'stop, what are you doing?,' said Williamsburg's Mayor Harrison. "There’s no way I don’t need my officers down at the border when I need them here.”

Mayor Harrison says he reached out to Governor Beshear's office Tuesday morning to try to get some direction on how he should be handling this situation.