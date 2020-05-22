How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street ended mostly higher Friday after a wobbly day of trading.

Despite the uneven finish, the major stock indexes each notched a weekly gain of more than 3%.

Strength in technology, communications and real estate stocks helped reverse much of an early slide. Energy stocks fell the most as crude oil prices closed lower after six straight gains.

Trading was subdued ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.