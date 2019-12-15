How the holiday season also impacts flu season

December is the holiday season, but it’s also peak flu season.

The state's flu activity level is now widespread, the highest level.

Dr. Ryan Stanton of Baptist Health in Lexington says as the amount of holiday parties rises, so does the amount of flu cases.

"We've really seen the numbers in our emergency department here in Lexington spike up this week more than we had any time before,” he explains. “So we're expecting it to really stay consistent and ramp up through the holidays and probably well into January."

He says there are many reasons why the flu spikes during this time. The first is because being around more people increases your chances of getting the flu. Dr. Stanton says being in close-quarters spreads droplets faster. Also, the flu doesn't leave the room when a sick person does.

"There are going to be a lot of areas that are contaminated,” he warns. “They have the potential to still spread the germs because these things can sit on surfaces for quite some time and still spread the infection."

The flu may be minor for some people, but it can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems, especially young children and the elderly.

While there are many factors you can't control, Dr. Stanton says there are a few you can. He says standard hygiene measures will help. He suggests people wash their hands more and get the flu shot. He says if you’re feeling under the weather, you can also wear a mask or skip the holiday party, especially if you will be close to those high-risk people.

In the end, the key to a happy holiday is a healthy holiday.