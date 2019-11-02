Preparation is key to cold weather workouts

Whether you are inside the gym, or out in the elements, the colder weather could impact your workout. As temperatures fall, it is important to keep health at the front of mind when working out. The temperature is much different than it was in the summer, but a lot of the preparation is just the same.

"It is easy in the winter to feel like you don't need to hydrate," Jordan Baker, Crossfit Maximus Coach, said. "That thirst level doesn't hit you quite as hard as it does in the summer, so make sure you are hydrating."

Keeping water on hand is important, and so is wearing the right gear as you get geared up to workout.

"If you have the right gear, it's the best way to go because you will get out of bed and be warm initially and then it won't be a shock when you hit the outside temperatures," Baker said. "Get a good warm up in regardless of the outside temperatures and that will prepare you well for your workout."

Not warming up or dressing properly can hurt your body.

"You will probably see a lot of soft tissue injury where they are just getting some extra cramps if they're not hydrating well enough," Baker said. "If you don't warm up you can get some muscle strains."

Baker says that the weather shouldn't stop you from getting your workout in.

"Get out of bed. Come to the gym. If you prepare if you prepare well enough and you wear the right amount of clothes, you'll be perfect," Baker said.