How will Keeneland be affected as horse racing restarts in Kentucky?

Governor Beshear outlined a plan to reopen some businesses during his daily news conference on Wednesday. Horse racing was on that list, but what does that mean for Keeneland?

With the horse racing industry opening back up on May 11th, I spoke to Keeneland’s President & CEO, Bill Thomason, about what this means for their future. Thomason says right now they’re working on a new schedule, without fans, to make up races missed during the Spring Meet pic.twitter.com/v5dwmFWQhz — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) April 30, 2020

Last Friday, would have been the final races of the Keeneland Spring Meet, but, due to COVID-19, everything at Keeneland had to be put on hold until the virus was more under control.

Now, as of Wednesday, when Governor Beshear outlined his plan to reopen businesses, the horse racing industry in Kentucky might finally be getting some good news as he is allowing horse racing to continue by May 11.

However, while horse racing returns, racing fans, unfortunately, won’t be able to attend any of the events just yet as gatherings are still prohibited. And while the Keeneland Spring Meet would normally be over by now, Bill Thomason, Keeneland’s President and CEO, says they are working to reschedule many of their races that were missed.

“We’re working with the rest of the race tracks in the state to kind of reset ur racing calendar and we’re looking for opportunities to bring back some of these races we missed in the spring, some of these really important stakes races,” Thomason said.

Now, once racing resumes at Keeneland, Thomason says they will have options for fans to view their races online and even be able to bet through their app and online platforms.

Along with rescheduling races for the summer, Keeneland is also at this time still planning to have their normal September Yearling Sale and October Fall Meet.