How you can help senior citizens in Central Kentucky through the holidays

The Silver Bells program is working to make sure senior citizens in Lexington are not forgotten during the holiday season.

"We know that about 60 percent of our residents don't have visitors throughout the year," said Denis Wells, the executive director for the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass (NHOA).

Often times, the only visitors people in nursing homes see are part of NHOA, and that can be more difficult on residents through the holidays.

It's why the agency started the Silver Bells program to make sure the residents have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Many live on a fixed income, so they need basic items, like blankets, no-skid socks, snacks, calendars, puzzle books, and pencils. They also need toiletry items like lotion, chapstick, and tissues.

Donations are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 13. You can drop them off at the agency's office at 3138 Custer Dr., Suite 110, Lexington, KY.

"You can deliver those gifts unwrapped, in gift bags, or even in the Walmart bag they came in," said Wells.

NHOA's goal is to collect enough items to make 1,000 gift bags for residents in 17 Central Kentucky counties.

"This is just a nice way to help them create a new tradition to celebrate the holiday," said Wells.

You can also make a monetary donation and find more information about the program here.