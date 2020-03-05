Howard, Kentucky motivated to make deep run in SEC Tournament

An early exit in last season's SEC tournament to Missouri has Kentucky motivated this year as the Wildcats get set to begin postseason play in Greenville.

From talking to both Sabrina Haines and Rhyne Howard, this group is ready to make some noise as the No. 3 seed in the bracket. Haines made it very clear in her pre-game interview that she loves the postseason.

Her Wildcats will love March even more if they can get a win in Friday night's quarterfinals. One and done not an option for Haines and the SEC Player of the Year.

"I’m hoping to avenge last year," said Howard. "We went one and out. I know it’s not the case this year so we are looking forward to it. We didn’t come for a day trip. We have prepared all season this year so we are making it known we are prepared for this."

"I think we are all excited because it is the postseason," said Haines. "Postseason basketball is a different kind of basketball and it’s finally March. It’s my favorite time of the year. We have an incredible opportunity to win this tournament and it’s super exciting. We know the Vandy loss taught us we can’t be complacent.”

Friday night at approximately 8:30, Kentucky will face the winner between the six seed Tennessee and 11th-seeded Missouri. The winner advances to Saturday's semifinals.