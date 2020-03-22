Human remains found in Jackson Co. identified as missing man

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Jackson County.

Kentucky State Police say they were called to an area of Old Island City Road in rural Jackson County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators with KSP, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Emergency Management found the remains at the scene.

An autopsy performed Sunday morning in Frankfort identify the victim as 70-year-old Elijah Rader, of Annville. Rader had been reported missing since January 31, according to troopers.

Authorities had been investigating his disappearance over the past two months. Now they are investigating what led to his death. At this time, no information has been released about whether or not authorities believe the death is a result of foul play.