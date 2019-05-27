Human remains found in suitcase in Indianapolis creek

A gruesome discovery was made in Indianapolis Monday.

Police said human remains were found in a suitcase in a creek.

People walking by spotted the suitcase Monday afternoon. They opened it, found the remains and alerted police.

Police are not saying the age or gender of the person, but they did say the remains are not of an infant or child.

Authorities said they will not release the identify of the person until next of kin are notified.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the person died, but the circumstances are clearly suspicious.

