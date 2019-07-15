Human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, terrifying images emerge from the deep.

No, it’s not Jaws, or any other shark. But a sting from a jellyfish this big might hurt more than a bite from a great white.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the southwestern coast of England, near Cornwall.

It’s called a barrel jellyfish.

They are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but seeing one this big is very rare.

