Human trafficking complaint leads to Lexington man's arrest

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says a man is behind bars after a joint human trafficking investigation with Lexington police.

Prosecutors say Andre T. Hilliard, 37, of Lexington was arrested as a result of a "victim-centered" investigation. Hilliard is charged with promoting prostitution and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The attorney general's office is expecting to make more arrests in the case.

“Thanks to a complaint, our office was able to work with the Lexington Police Department to free a victim and make an arrest,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “This ongoing case demonstrates the power of knowing and reporting the signs of human trafficking.”

If someone believes a human trafficking victim is in danger, they are asked to call 911. You can report human trafficking of a child by calling 1-877-KYSAFE1. Victims may call or text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

The victim was referred to social services.