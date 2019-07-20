Hummel Planetarium observes anniversary of Apollo 11 mission

The Hummel Planetarium in Richmond invited people in from the heat and up to the stars today at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

People of all ages enjoyed a documentary, book reading, science experiments and more.

Organizers at the planetarium say they keep a full schedule to celebrate achievements in space exploration and more.

"You can come to the planetarium at any time,” says Aida Bermudez, with the Planetarium. “We have different shows, different activities. So when things are happening we always do some big event, so we are here for all of that. Different shows, about different things in astronomy, things in the world, so it's like hey we are here for that fun aspect too. Learn a little bit, but have a lot of fun."

People who didn’t get a chance to visit the facility during the Apollo 11 Anniversary Celebration can still get their fill of celestial wonders.

For a schedule of programs at the Hummel Planetarium, click here.

