Hundreds brave the cold to support those less fortunate

Hundreds of people gathered outside the First United Methodist Church on this brisk Thanksgiving morning.

"They're out here at near freezing temperatures doing a mile and a half walk for people they don't even know," James Barnett, Executive Director ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter, said. "They care. In today's society too often, people don't care about each other."

Together they braved the cold instead of staying in their warm homes. It was the 24th annual Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness for the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter.

"This is our major fundraiser for the year for the soup kitchen and men's shelter." Stan Cochran, President Board of Directors ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter, said. "It just seems appropriate that we do it on Thanksgiving morning when all of us should be giving thanks for the blessings that we have."

Families took the morning to count their blessings together. And the shelter itself has been such a blessing for many people.

"A guy walks in the door and he is just coming off the streets. He may have been there for months or for years," Barnett said. "To see him come into my office and say 'James! I've got my apartment.' and he's got a key in his hand, that light in his eyes, that big smile... that's a miracle."

The Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter hopes to continue to bless others with miracles just like that.

"We'll shut this down when there is no one else living on the street, when there is no one else going hungry, we'll be out of a job. Until then, this is where we are going to be."

Next year they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness.

They hope next year is bigger and more impactful than ever, to change people's lives for years to come.

If you wish to learn more about how to volunteer or donate to ACCESS, you can visit their website.