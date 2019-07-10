Hundreds expected at visitation for former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen

Family, friends and fans will gather Wednesday to pay their final respects to former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

Jared Lorenzen has died at the age of 38 (Photo: Raycom Sports)

< a href="https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Former-Kentucky-quarterback-Jared-Lorenzen-dies-at-38-512184742.html" target="_blank">Lorenzen, 38, died July 3.

Born in Covington, Lorenzen is one of the most recognizable Kentucky Wildcats football players of all time. After being a standout athlete at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Lorenzen would commit to Kentucky to play at Kentucky starting with the 2000 season.

The visitation is scheduled for July 10 at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood from 2-6 p.m. It will be followed by a burial service at the church beginning at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to a number of organizations.

Condolences can also be made on the Linnemann Funeral Homes website.

