Hundreds gather for the 13th Annual Walk for Warmth

Lexington is no stranger to the cold. Not only can it be uncomfortable, but some nights it can be downright deadly.

With a recent death due to hypothermia, the Lexington Rescue Mission's 13th annual Walk for Warmth at Phoenix Park, was more important than ever.

"Every dollar raised today will go to our homeless intervention program and that program helps people find housing and kind of counsels them to have the money to afford housing," Kim Livesay, Director of Development for the Lexington Rescue Mission, said. "Then we use money to help with the first month's rent and all of those moving expenses that make it so hard to get a place."

Being able to do just that is very meaningful to Livesay. Since working with the Lexington Rescue Mission, her perspective has changed.

"It's amazing when you see people who are homeless every day and you start to perceive things different," Livesay said. "I rarely get in my warm bed and don't think about that there are people out there who don't have that and I want them to have that as well."

That is why Kim and hundreds of other participants walk.

"There's a lot of people out there who need our help and we, at the Lexington Rescue Mission, want to get to each person and try to see what their individual needs are," Livesay said. "Homelessness is a complicated issue. One thing doesn't fit everybody."

The end goal is to, of course, make sure everyone has a warm and safe place to stay. In 2019 the Lexington Rescue Mission was able to house 47 families.

To learn more about how to volunteer with the Lexington Rescue Mission, click here.

