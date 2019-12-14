Hundreds of bikes given to children ahead of Christmas

Around 200 bikes were donated by people in Central Kentucky and Audi Lexington for children enrolled in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for Christmas.

It’s the fifth year families were able to sign up to receive a bike Saturday at the Audi in Lexington. Families that weren’t able to pick up a bike were able to have them delivered with the help of Kentucky Utilities and Kentucky American.

The event started with an idea from Audi’s General Manager Chad Kemmish. He told WKYT years ago he wanted to do something for children in his community and having a bike is something he loves, but not every child gets to experience.

That’s when he called Big Brothers Big Sisters to team up for this bike give-away. Every donated bike Audi of Lexington matches to give to children in the program.

Bluegrass Cycling Club decided to take it one step further and help assemble the bikes as well as provide kids with safety equipment for bike rides.

Parents and children at Saturday’s event spent hours picking out the right bike and making sure everything fits properly.

“It’s a big gift, bikes are expensive,” started parent Stefanie Mayes. “We’re just blessed and we’re grateful, we’re very thankful.”

Her son and granddaughter were hard to catch as they whipped through the parking lot on their new bikes.

“He’s going to want to go home and ride this bike. It’s cold, but he’ll be the one outside with gloves and a winter coat on trying to ride his bike.”

Kemmish said he has no plans to stop holding the event.

