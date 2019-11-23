Hundreds of fake driver’s licenses found in Louisville parcel

Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at the Louisville Mail Facility. (Photo: Twitter/@CBPChicago)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:33 AM, Nov 23, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents from the Chicago Field Office intercepted a parcel in Louisville that contained hundreds of fake driver’s licenses.

A tweet by the CPB Chicago states the fraudulent ID’s were found at the Louisville mail facility.

In all, the package contained 238 fake driver’s licenses and 536 black card stocks.

The documents were turned over to CBP Fraudulent Document Analysis for further investigation.

No information on potential suspects has been released.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus