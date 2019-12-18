Hundreds of guns, drugs found in Central Kentucky pawn shop

A Montgomery County pawn shop owner is facing several charges after a month-long investigation uncovered hundreds of stolen items including drugs and stolen firearms.

During the investigation into Layton's Pawn Shop, officials found that the owner, Scott Hardy, as well as Beth Willis, had been illegally purchasing firearms and not registering them.

Many of the hundreds of weapons taken from the shop have been found to be stolen. The store lost their license to sell weapons in 2007.

Police also found approximately one kilo of cocaine, more than 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, prescription drugs, including oxycodone and Xanex, suspected "magic mushrooms," more than $100,000 in cash at Hardy's home next door to the pawn shop.

The Mount Sterling Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked together in the investigation.