Hundreds of political, business leaders gather at Kentucky Chamber Dinner to kick off legislative session

The 25th annual Kentucky Chamber Dinner helped kick off the state’s 2020 legislative session and gathered hundreds of political and business leaders in one room to discuss some of the session’s hottest topics.

Leaders like Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Joni Jenkins among others were at the Lexington Convention Center Thursday night.

The Chamber’s top priority is working with leaders of both parties to advocate for Kentucky businesses, whether in the name of education, infrastructure, or criminal justice reform.

While representatives pushed bills they introduced for the session, including reforms to the adoption and foster care system, sports betting and legalizing and regulating medical marijuana, most every speaker seemed to agree it would take working together to move every region of Kentucky forward.

“We need to build on the successes we have, of course,” Jenkins said. “But, we must also take steps to extend this opportunity to others, there’s no rule that says we can’t all do better.”

“Where we can find common ground, let’s work together, let’s push forward, and let’s do it rapidly because our families are depending on it,” Governor Beshear said. “Where we disagree, let’s realize that disagreement doesn’t make an enemy out of each other.”

Lawmakers have hundreds of bills to consider, but the session is dominated by creating the state’s two-year budget. The 2020 legislative session must adjourn by law by midnight on April 15.