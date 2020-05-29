UPDATE: Seven shot during downtown Louisville protests

UPDATE

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, seven people have been shot during protests downtown.

LMPD said at least one of the people is critical in the hospital.

There have been arrests, but police said the situation is ongoing and information will not be available for some time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Several hundred protesters have converged in downtown Louisville protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

People have gathered for several hours near the Jefferson County Courthouse. Our news partners at WAVE-3 News Louisville overheard crowds chanting "No justice, no peace, prosecute police!" and "Breonna, Breonna, Breonna!".

The Louisville Metro Police Department has blocked off several streets in the area.

Taylor was shot and killed inside her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment. He said he did not know they were police officers. Taylor was struck and killed in her hallway.

This is a developing story and an evolving situation. This story will be updated as more information comes out.