Hundreds of pumpkins carved at Transylvania University

500 pumpkins were carved at Transylvania University on Sunday afternoon. It was all part of the 9th annual PumpkinMania held by the university.

Students, staff, alumni and the community all gathered together to celebrate the fall traditions. The finished pumpkins were all set up on the steps of Old Morrison to be lit during the upcoming week.

On Tuesday, October 29th all of the pumpkins will be lit. From 5-8pm there will also be live music, food trucks, and trick-or-treating. It is a tradition that the university is excited to share with the community.

"Transy is so excited to be a part of the community when it comes to Halloween here in Lexington so we are really excited to have people join us here today, but we are really hoping to have folks out on Tuesday to join us for the pumpkin lighting as well," Megan Moloney, Transylvania's VP of Marketing and Communication said.

The pumpkin lighting will happen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

