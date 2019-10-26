Hundreds participate in National Drug Take-Back Day in Lexington

The DEA is collecting unused, unwanted and expired drugs on Saturday. It’s part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Hundreds of cars lined up at Kentucky American Water, the drop-off site in Lexington.

Brendan Fitzpatrick from the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad: says it’s about keeping the community safe, "There is a potential to fall into the wrong hands and create a problem for somebody else's life as far as drug addiction. That's how a lot of people that have moved on to heroin and these much stronger street have started with prescription pills."

The DEA also added something new to the list of accepted items this year: vaping products. Fitzpatrick says vaping can be dangerous when non-controlled substances are added to them. “The unknown ingredients are being inhaled and causing some of the major health problems, so they decided to include the vaping products this time."

The DEA hosts two National Drug Take-Back Days a year. The next day will be in April.

