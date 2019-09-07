Hundreds run to raise awareness about mental health in Versailles

Hundreds of people came to the inaugural Brothers Run in Versailles on Saturday. It's a 3K to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Angela Wiese organized the run in honor of her two sons, who died by suicide in 2015 and 2017.

Wiese says hosting the run is therapeutic. "There are a lot of people here that I know have lost loved ones to suicide and it's just personal. It's about bringing communities and families together."

The money raised will go toward funding mental health programs in schools. Wiese says the government is already working on these programs, but she wants to help.

She also says parents can start the conversation at home by talking to their kids after school.

Wiese says that conversation could save a life. "There is hope," she says firmly.

Wiese says she hopes to make the Brothers Run an annual event.