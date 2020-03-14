Hundreds support fallen Nicholasville police officer despite health concerns

While many people are staying home this weekend and avoiding large crowds, hundreds of people came together in Jessamine County to honor fallen Officer Burke Rhoads. It’s been five years since Officer Rhoads died in a crash in his cruiser.

The Not Your Average Memorial 5K was actually a 5.74K. Rhoads’ badge number was 574.

Officer Erik Cobb with the Nicholasville Police Department says paying tribute to his friend’s badge is an important moment. "It's your second identity when you're not at home. That's how they respond to us. It's how we respond to them. It's who you are."

Officer Rhoads’ widow Melissa says support is what helped her family since the day he was killed.

"It takes a community to help me raise my children. I couldn't have done it alone and I’m so proud of them and what they've accomplished," she said.

The support was clear at East Jessamine Middle School on Saturday morning. Hundreds of came out for 5.74K despite concerns about the novel coronavirus. Organizers say they were also advised to take precautions, but they kept runners informed and allowed them to make their own decisions.

"I was full-speed ahead until I was ordered not to be and luckily the chief of police let me keep going forward," Officer Cobb explained.

People there said showing support was more important than the concerns.

"I think it just shows the strength of our community and the unity of our community," Melissa said proudly.

Officer Cobb agrees. He said the cause was bigger than the concern. "I realize the seriousness of the coronavirus, but I don't think we should shut down the world for it. You've got to keep living."

Money raised at the event is going toward programs like 'shop with a cop' for the Nicholasville Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police.