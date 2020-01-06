Huntington man leads police on chase, crashes SUV into pizza restaurant

A man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was caught Monday after crashing his SUV into the side of a pizza restaurant.

Huntington's police chief tells WSAZ Tanner Miller, 24, of Huntington, was spotted in a vehicle on 9th Avenue.

Just after 9 a.m., officers tried to pull him over near 17th Street. According to Chief Cornwell, Miller took off heading north on Hal Greer Boulevard.

Miller later crashed his SUV into Husson's Pizza, sparking a fire.

Chief Cornwell says Miller quickly left the scene of the accident but was quickly arrested in a nearby alley.

Officials say there's significant damage to Husson's Pizza.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident.

Officials say a truck was hit during the crash. The woman behind the wheel has minor injuries.