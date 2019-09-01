Hurricane Dorian makes landfall as Category 5 storm

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour at 185 mph.

The center says that is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

The Hurricane Center said Dorian's maximum sustained winds stood at a monstrous 185 mph (295 kph), with higher gusts. Dorian is moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

The storm's center is about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A Hurricane watch is in effect for Florida from the north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard county line. Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by late Monday or early Tuesday.