Husband charged with wife's death in November crash

A Laurel County man is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.

Joshua Stopher was arrested Friday. An indictment was filed earlier in the day, charging Stopher with manslaughter, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Laurel County deputies say Stopher was driving on November 9, 2018 at the time of the crash. His wife, Charity, was a passenger in the car.

Deputies say Stopher struck another vehicle on US 25 near London.

Stopher is being held in the Laurel County correctional center.