Husband visits wife of 61 years with bucket truck after coronavirus separates them

An 88-year-old Massachusetts man went to new heights in a bucket truck to see his wife of 61 years face-to-face outside her nursing home window after coronavirus concerns separated them.

Nick Avtges, 88, went up in the bucket outside his wife Marion’s nursing home window, wearing a New England Patriots face mask and carrying a handwritten note that read, “I love you, sweetheart.” (Source: Nick Avtges/WFXT/Cox/CNN)

Nick Avtges, 88, says the first time he met his wife Marion, he knew she was the one. The two have been married for 61 years, and their history includes a lifetime in Watertown, Massachusetts, raising four kids: Suzanne, Michael, Nick Jr. and Chris.

“My parents have been the rock of our family, the way that they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations,” Suzanne Avtges Plourde said.

The Avtgeses spent every day together, even after Marion entered a nursing home, but for the past month, the coronavirus pandemic has kept them apart.

So, Chris Avtges and his lifelong friend Peter Tzannos put together a plan to reunite his mom and dad with the help of a boom truck, volunteered by Ryan Donnellan Tree Service.

“When he got up top there, they kind of put their hands on the screen of the window. At that point, I teared up,” Chris Avtges said.

For the first time in a month, Nick Avtges was back face-to face with the love of his life.

“When I got up there, she said, ‘It’s dangerous. Get back down again,’” he said. “I asked... ‘How much do you love me?’ She said, ‘More than you know.’”

Nick Avtges says the secret to 61 years of marriage is simply love.

