Hyundai give $100K to Kentucky Children's Hospital

Hyundai is giving UK's Kentucky Children's Hospital $100,000 toward the long fight against pediatric cancer.

Photo: WKYT

The donation from Hyundai Hope On Wheels was announced Tuesday.

Children being treated at the DanceBlue Hematology/Oncology Clinic were on hand for the announcement. 12-year-old Elizabeth Blair was diagnosed with childhood cancer in 2011. She's been in remition for the last five years.

"My family and friends stayed by my side throughout the treatment," said Blair. "My family gave me the strength and my doctors helped me to fight. I fought and I fought. Even when I was tired I fought some more."

Kids battling cancer at the DanceBlue Clinic were able to put their colorful handprints on the "hope vehicle." The prints represent their individual journeys, hopes and dreams.

Hopes and dreams come into reality with money.

"We are providing them social work support, dietary support, pharmacy support. Anything you can imagine that these patients can use that we can possible offer, said Dr. John D'Orazio, with Kentucky Children's Hospital.

There are plans to turn some of the clinic rooms into more adolescent and young adult friendly areas. There are also plans for an after-hours wellness series for all patients that will include a dinner.

It's one step toward ending a disease that wrecks havoc on Kentucky families.