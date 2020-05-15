I-64 Motorplex resumes drag racing with no spectators, other guidelines

Engines are preparing to fire-up in Bath County as drag racing resumes.

Tim Baldridge, the owner of I-64 Motorplex in Bath County, says he has worked with county leaders and the health department in creating a plan to get back to racing.

The plan includes no spectators in the bleachers and everyone social distancing.

Racers and four pit crew members will be the only people permitted on race days. Each vehicle will have a 20-foot parking space where the driver and others will wear masks and remain in vehicles as much as possible.

Baldridge says they are well over a month behind their race season but he is glad to finally get the opportunity.

"I was really glad to get to do what we are doing because I didn't know if we were going to get to do it or not this year," said Baldridge. "I think it's going to be big plus for the community."

Badridge says his phone has rung off the hook as racers wait for answers to when the track would reopen.

Before COVID-19, his team would handle hundreds of race cars a weekend along with hundreds of fans. He isn't sure when spectators will be able to return but hopes his team and county leaders can come up with a socially distanced plan before the season ends in November.

Racer and track employee Joey Heck says that day can't come soon enough but like many he's just happy he can fire up his own engine as his lifelong hobby continues.

"The thought of it just gives you chills," said Heck. When they start coming over the hill and into the gate, it's going to make things a lot better.

The track remains a major tourist attraction in the small community bringing in fans from multiple states every weekend.

More info about the May 15, 16, 17 race times and more guidelines can bet found at their Facebook page under I-64 Motorplex.