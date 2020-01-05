I-64 eastbound down to one lane in Woodford Co. due to semi fire

A semi fire has shut down an eastbound lane of Interstate 64 in Woodford County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire happened near mile marker 58, close to the Versailles/Frankfort exit. The fire has now been knocked down.

No information has been released at this time regarding possible injuries.

Initially, both eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed, but crews have now reopened the fast lane in the area. Officials estimate the other lane will remain closed for two hours.

