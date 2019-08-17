I-64 lanes closed in Clark Co. after dump truck rollover crash

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 is down to one lane after a commercial vehicle crash.

A release from KYTC states the wreck happened in Clark County at mile marker 95. Lanes are shut down between there and mile marker 99.

The fire department, police department, and EMS are on the scene of the crash.

KYTC estimates crews will be on the scene for two hours to clear the area.

WKYT has a reporter en route to the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.