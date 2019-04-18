I-64 partially shutdown after semi fire in Bath County

Part of I-64 in Bath County is shut down after a semi fire.

It happened around 11 Wednesday night near mile maker 116 at the Montgomery County line.

The eastbound lanes are backed up for close to 10 miles. Traffic is at a standstill. There is no detour at this time.

Crews are working to clean up the fire and get a wrecker to haul off the burnt truck, but they say the westbound lanes might have to be closed to do that.

Officials aren't saying when they expect the road to reopen.

No word on what caused the fire or what the truck was hauling.

Several WKYT viewers say they've been sitting in traffic for several hours.