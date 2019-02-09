I-75 partially shut down after Saturday morning truck fire

Interstate 75 North is partially shut down because of a vehicle fire.

According to the Berea Fire Department, it happened just before 5:00 a.m. at mile marker 81, near the Duncannon Lane exit.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Cleanup of the area is now the primary concern, as crews tell WKYT the truck was hauling used oil, and that oil is now spilling into a nearby creek.

KYTC estimates cleanup could take another two hours.

The slow lane of I-75 has opened and traffic should be moving, albeit slowly, past the affected area.

