I-75 partially shut down in Lexington after semi crash

Part of I-75 in Lexington is shut down after a semi crashed Tuesday morning.

Northbound lanes are closed at Exit 113. The left lane on the southbound side is closed as well.

According to Lexington Police, six vehicles were involved in the crash, including the semi.

The semi was carrying dairy cream and lost some of its contents, as well as some diesel fuel. Police said it doesn't appear to be a hazard.

Police said the truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

I-75 Northbound is shut down right now in the area. The left lane of the Southbound side is also shut down. Officers expect the road to be shut down for a few hours. They think a few lanes may open up earlier than that, depending on the situation.

Our crew is working to get more information about the crash this morning.

