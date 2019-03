Northbound Interstate 75 was shut down for a couple of hours Saturday morning after a vehicle flipped over a guardrail.

Police say the wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. near the Winchester Road exit.

When they arrived, officers say the car was on its roof. Thankfully, the driver wasn’t hurt, and did not have to be transported for treatment.

Crews were able to clear the scene and reopen the interstate just after 4 a.m.